Who Is Leading The Premier League Relegation Battle?

The Premier League title race is all but mathematically over with Liverpool waltzing their way to a first title in 30 years. However, if we look at the other end of the table and you’ll see a tight cluster of teams scrapping for their lives.

Here we look at the teams in the mix.

Related: Arsenal Legend, Merson: Man United Could Sack Solskjaer If Ighalo Flops

Norwich City

We’ve already mentioned that tight cluster of teams, but Norwich aren’t part of it. They’re as good as relegated already. The Canaries find themselves rock bottom sitting seven points adrift of safety and over the past 10 matches they’ve only managed one win. On top of that, when they were promoted a lot was made of their decision not to invest too heavily in their squad and, as a result, the pressure for goals has fallen to Teemu Pukki.

He has looked capable at times throughout the campaign and 11 goals is a solid return; the problem is the team have only scored seven in their last 10 giving…