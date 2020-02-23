Ajayi Helps West Brom Maintain Top Spot

Semi Ajayi helped West Bromwich Albion keep a clean sheet as they romped to a 3-0 away win at Bristol on Saturday.

Ajayi paired Egypt’s Ahmed Hegazi at the heart of defence as Hal Robson-Kanu’s double and Callum Robinson’g goal gave the Baggies maximum points at Ashton Gate.

It was theNigeria international’s 32nd outing in the Championship this season, and he managed two interceptions and one clearance without conceding any foul.



The victory extended West Brom’s lead at the summit of the Championship table to 66 points from 34 matches.

On Tuesday, Ajayi will be hoping to continue his fine defensive display when Preston North End visit the Hawthorns for a league match.

