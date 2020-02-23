Anyanacho Clinches Olympics Ticket At African Qualifiers 

Nigeria’s Elizabeth Anyanacho has qualified for the Taekwondo event at this year’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics, her first ever Olympics, after securing the ticket on the opening day of the African qualification tournament in Saturday in Rabat Morocco, Completesports.com reports.

Anayanacho, 20, a Statistics undergraduate of the Federal University of Technology secured the historic berth after defeating five-time continental medalist, Gabon’s Urgence Mouega.

The result makes Anayanacho the first female to qualify for the Taekwondo event of the Olympics in 16 years, and the second ever female after Princess Dudu’s qualification for the Athens 2004 Olympics.

In the men’s category Nigeria’s Benjamin Okuomose narrowly failed to clinch the Olympic ticket after narrowly losing 17 – 19 to former World Champion and Olympic Silver medalist, Anthony Obame of Gabon.

Okuomose had defeated Mozambique 10 –…