Aribo Scores Again In Rangers’ Draw At St Johnstone 

Joe Aribo scored in back-to-back games after netting in Rangers’ 2-2 draw at St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Aribo who was on target in the 3-2 win against Sporting Braga in the Europa League on Thursday, put Rangers 2-1 up on 71 minutes.

Callum Hendry gave St Johnstone the lead in the 8th minute while Florian Kamberi equalised for Rangers in the 50th minute.

With 10 minutes remaining in the game, Stevie May made it 2-2 to rescue a point for his side.

The goal was Aribo’s third in 25 Scottish Premiership appearances this season.

Also, he has now scored nine goals in 43 appearances in all competitions this campaign.

Rangers remain second on 64 points with a game in hand in the league table.

By James Agberebi

4 Secrets To Becoming Rich – How To Get Rich From Nothing: This ebook is a must read for anyone serious about exiting the rate race….

Copyright ©…