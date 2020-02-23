Balogun Tasks Wigan Teammates To Continue Relegation Fight

Leon Balogun said he and his teammates must ‘trust in the process’ after picking up a deserved 1-0 win against Millwall at the DW Stadium.

“It was the perfect present for the manager,” Balogun began, as he referenced manager Paul Cook’s birthday today.

“When you look at the other results, you see how massive this win is for us.

“The next challenge comes on Wednesday and hopefully we can step up to the challenge against Reading like we did against Millwall.

“I got my full debut last weekend, but it was away, so to introduce myself to the club and the Wigan family in this manner, it’s nice, it feels good.”



Read Also: Wilder Taken To Hospital After Brutal Fury defeat

Balogun even had a chance to mark his first home start with a goal in the second half, but he admits he doesn’t really care who’s scoring the goals, as long as Latics are finding the back of the net on a regular basis.

“It was a bit confusing because Naisy was still attacking the ball,…