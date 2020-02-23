Dessers Targets Super Eagles Call-Up

Heracles striker Cyriel Dessers, the Dutch league’s leading scorer, says he is playing the best football of his career and hopes his form could earn a first Nigeria cap.

The 24-year-old, who was born in Leuven to a Belgian father and qualifies for Nigeria through his mother, committed his international allegiance to the West African nation in December.

Dessers, who has started every game and has 14 goals and five assists this season, hopes his form may catch the attention of Nigeria boss Gernot Rohr.

There’s been communication but I’ve got to keep playing as well as I can for Heracles, and hopefully that will happen soon,” he told BBC Sport.

“I know it’s a strong ambition of mine, but sometimes you need to stay focused and not get distracted as a professional footballer.”

Three-time champions Nigeria host bottom side, Sierra Leone, in back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games in March, with the reverse fixture scheduled for the Siaka Stevens…