Eagles Roundup: Dessers Bags Winning Goal In Heracles’ Victory Vs Ajax; Onyekuru, Aribo Also On Target

Henry Onyekuru was on target as Galatasaray moved to second position in the Turkish Super Lig table after a 3-1 away win against Fenerbahce on Sunday night, reports Completesports.com.

Onyekuru scored Galatasaray’s third goal of the game in added time.

The Nigerian winger was replaced afterwards by Adem Buyuk,

In Belgium, Emmanuel Dennis was on from the start in Club Brugge’s 1-0 home win against Sporting Charleroi.

Dennis was replaced by his international teammate, David Okereke in the 92nd minute.

In Holland, Cyriel Dessers netted the winning goal in Heracles’ 1-0 win against champions Ajax.

Dessers hits the target 13 minutes from time.

The 24-year-old has now scored 15 goals and recorded five assists for Heracles this season.

Joe Aribo was also on target in Rangers’ 2-2 away draw at St Johnstone.

