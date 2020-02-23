Everton Seek To Lure Dennis From Club Brugge

Everton have been linked with a move for Club Brugge striker Emmanuel Dennis.

The striker impressed against Manchester United in the Europa League in midweek, and has continued to make a name for himself on the continent since scoring a brace against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu last year.

FootMercato, cited by HITC, has credited the Blues, Southampton and Crystal Palace with interest in the 22-year-old in the past.



Meanwhile, reports in Belgium have linked the Nigeria international with Newcastle United, Sheffield United, Brighton and Watford with HLN claiming he could be available for £21.5m.

And Nigeria legend Sunday Oliseh has taken to Twitter, backing the striker for a big-money move to one of Europe’s top leagues.

