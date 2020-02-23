Fabregas Record At Arsenal Equalled By Saka After Assist vs Everton

Bukayo Saka’s assist during Arsenal’s 3-2 victory over Everton saw the teenager equal a club record held by former player Cesc Fabregas that has stood for 13-years, according to www.football.london.

Coming on as a first half substitute for the injured Sead Kolasinac, Saka took less than 10 minutes to make a mark on the match.

The Arsenal academy graduate whipped in a perfect cross, which was diverted into the net by Eddie Nketiah to make it 1-1.

With his match changing contribution, Saka equalled a club record which hasn’t been achieved by another player since 2006/07.

Fabregas was the last teenager to reach double figures for assists in a single season with Arsenal, and Saka has now achieved the same feat, moving onto 10 in all competitions.

Speaking after the game, Mikel Arteta praised Saka’s cross for Nketiah’s goal but urged the winger to stay…