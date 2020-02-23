Fantastic Fury Batters Wilder To Win WBC Heavyweight Championship

Tyson Fury produced a brutal and brilliant masterclass to batter Deontay Wilder to a seventh-round stoppage, becoming world heavyweight champion again.

Fury comprehensively outfought the previously undefeated and big-punching Wilder in their Las Vegas rematch to capture the WBC title and make an alarming statement about divisional dominance.

Fury knocked Wilder down twice, completely controlled every moment of their fight, and forced the towel to be thrown in by the champion’s corner during an onslaught.

