Flamingos Off to Guinea on Wednesday For U-17 Women’s AFCON Qualifier

Nigeria’s Under-17 women national team, Flamingos will jet out to Conakry, Guinea on Wednesday February 26 for the first leg of their U-17 Women’s AFCON qualifier against the host country at the 28th September Stadium in Conakry, Completesports.com reports.

A 30-member contingent made up of 18 players, three coaches and nine officials are expected to leave the country from Lagos for the encounter scheduled for Saturday, February 29

Flamingos have been preparing for the match in Abuja under the watchful eyes of coach Bolanle Olowokere and two others for the past two weeks, and look good to beat their Guinean counterparts over two legs to qualify for the next round.

“We have carefully selected a group of girls we feel are the best available at this moment. We have also trained to a point of pain that any thing short of a win in…