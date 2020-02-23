Gerrard: I want To Renew Lampard Rivalry

Steven Gerrard would relish the chance to renew his rivalry with Frank Lampard as a manager.

The debate about which of the two former midfielders was better raged when the pair were both players, at a time when neither was able to replicate their club form consistently while playing together at international level.

Gerrard and Lampard began their managerial careers last season, with Gerrard taking over at Rangers and Lampard taking charge of Derby before returning to Stamford Bridge to manage Chelsea at the beginning of the current campaign.

“I admire Frank for his bottle, leading Chelsea in the biggest league in the world during a transfer ban. I’m proud of him as a former team-mate,” Gerrard told his former Liverpool colleague Danny Murphy in an interview for the Mail on Sunday.

“There will naturally be a comparison to me and Frank because there was when we were players. Could we play together? Who was…