Hazard Out Of Madrid – Man City UCL Clash With Fractured Ankle

Eden Hazard will miss Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester City after fracturing his ankle.

Madrid revealed this in a statement released on their official website on Sunday.

Hazard, 29, hobbled off in the second half of Madrid’s LaLiga 1-0 loss to Levante on Saturday.

The Belgian only returned to action last week after missing almost three months with a similar injury.

“Following tests, Hazard has been diagnosed with a fracture to his right distal fibula,” a club statement said.

“His recovery will continue to be assessed.”

Hazard’s injury troubles have restricted him to 15 appearances for Madrid since arriving from Chelsea last summer.

The injury means Hazard is also set to miss Madrid’s El Clasico match against Barcelona on 1 March.

The player has suffered recurring problems with his right…