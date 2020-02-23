Ideye On Target In Aris Draw, Osimhen Assists As Lille

Nigerian striker Brown Ideye got on the score sheet as Aris Thessaloniki fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Lamia, in the Greek Super League on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Ideye scored in the 55th minute to complete the comeback for Aris Thessaloniki after Daniel Larsson had pulled a goal back for them on 52 minutes.

Also Read: Leicester City Fans Blast VAR As Ederson Escapes Red Card For Iheanacho Challenge

Lamia had raced to a 2-0 lead thanks to a Christos Aravidis double on 24 and 48 minutes respectively.

The goal was Ideye’s seventh in 19 league appearances for Aris Thessaloniki this season.

The win now saw Aris Thessaloniki occupy fifth position on 34 points.

In the French Ligue 1, Victor Osimhen fired blanks but turned provider in Lille’s 3-1 away win against Toulouse.

Osimhen assisted Renato Sanches for Lille’s third goal in the 72nd minute.

Former Chelsea forward Loic Remy had a brace…