Ighalo Makes Old Trafford Winning Debut As Man United Thrash Watford

Odion Ighalo made his first appearance at Old Trafford as Manchester United defeated his former club Watford 3-0 to give their top four hopes a big boost, in Sunday’s Premier League game, Completesports.com> reports.

Ighalo was brought on for Anthony Martial with 10 minutes remaining in the game, for his third appearance.

He almost opened his goals account on 84 minutes after rounding Ben Foster and looked to find the net from a tight angle but Adam Masina blocked his goalbound effort.

The win took United to fifth on 41 points and are just three points behind fourth placed Chelsea.

United went 1-0 up in the 41st minute thanks to Bruno Fernandes who converted from the penalty spot after he was brought down by Foster.

In the 52nd minute Troy Deeney had the ball in the back of the net only for his goal to be ruled out for…