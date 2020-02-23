I’ve Fulfilled Part of My Mission in Enyimba

Victor Mbaoma has told Completesports.com that he has fulfilled one of his essential objectives that influenced his decision to join Enyimba of Aba last year.

“There is no doubt Enyimba are the biggest club in Nigeria today, and of course, they are the most successful Nigerian team both in the country and on the African continent,” Mbaoma who signed up from The Promise Keepers, Akwa United stated.

“Of course, it is the dream of every player to play for such a club and I’m not an exception in this regard.

“So, when the offer came, I didn’t blink an eyelid before accepting because I wanted to play in the biggest stage of African club football which is the CAF Champions League.

“I must say that I’m happy to have fulfilled that ambition even though we didn’t reach our expected target in the championship.”

Following an aggregate 1-0 defeat by Sudanese side, Al Hilal, in the last preliminary round game, Enyimba were condemned to life in the second tier…