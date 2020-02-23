Iwobi Ready For Tough Arsenal Test

Alex Iwobi says Everton are bubbling with belief ahead of a potentially season-defining flurry of games against four Premier League big hitters – and the forward is feeling “sharp, confident and excited” before his first return to Arsenal on Sunday (today).

Iwobi ended a 17-year association with the Gunners when he joined Everton back in August and wants to show his old employers “what they are missing” this weekend.

He was limited to only 11 minutes in the reverse fixture after hurting his hamstring when the sides drew 0-0 on the December day Carlo Ancelotti was appointed Everton manager.

Iwobi made his comeback from injury in his team’s most recent away game, the 3-2 win at Watford earlier this month, and is itching to be involved from the start this weekend.



If Ancelotti adopts his usual wait-and-see approach to announcing his line-up, however, the 23-year-old…