Nantes Man of The Match Award, Simon Nominated

Super Eagles was nominated for Nantes Man of The Match award following his impressive performance in their 3-1 away win against Marseille, Completesports.com reports.

Nantes made the announcement on their verified Twitter handle with the club fans expected to cast their votes.

Also Read: Balogun Tasks Wigan Teammates To Continue Relegation Fight

Simon was nominated alongside goal scorers in the win against Marseille Kader Bamba and Anthony Limbombe.

Going into the game, Nantes had been winless in their last six matches, losing four and drawing two.

Simon who has been in superb form for Nantes since his loan move from Levante, has won two of the Ligue 1 club’s last three Man of The Match awards.

He got the award in the 2-1 home defeat to Paris Saint-Germain and was again handed the award in the 3-3 draw at Dijon.

The win against Marseille saw Nantes now occupy 10th position on 37 points in the league table.

Also,…