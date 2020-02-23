Plateau Utd Hold Lobi; Stay Top; Nasarawa Stun Enyimba In Lafia

Lobi Stars and Plateau United battled to a 0-0 draw in the star fixture of the weekend in the Nigeria Professional Football League at the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

The hosts dominated play but were unable to break down the visitors who put up a strong defensive display.

Plateau United maintained top spot in the table with 37 points from 21 matches.

Rivers United moved to second position in the table after a narrow 2-1 win against Kano Pillars in Port Harcourt.

Konan Ruffin N’Gouan put Rivers United ahead from the spot in the 22nd minute, while Cletus Emotan added the second two minutes from time.

Pillars captain Rabiu Ali reduced the deficit deep into stoppage time.



Read Also: Saka Bags 10th Assists, Iwobi In Action As Arsenal Edge Everton In Five-goal Thriller

Champions Enyimba fell to a 2-0 defeat against Nasarawa United at the Lafia Township Stadium

Chinedu Ohanachom…