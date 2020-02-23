Qualities Euro Clubs Want in Nigerian Footballers

Janackovic Darko, a French scout working for Monaco of France has clearly outlined basic qualities needed from young African footballers if they must hit it big in European football, Completesports.com reports.

Darko spoke on the sidelines of the Nanka Super 10 Scouting program currently holding at the Neros Stadium, Nanka, Anambra State.

He said that it was important for the young footballers to always ‘keep the ball on the field of play simple and fast’.

The scouting tournament is organized by Chidi Okonkwo, Chairman of Vemard Africa FC. It got underway on February 20, at the NEROS Stadium, Nanka, Anambra state.

Darko explained that the players need to learn how to play simple and fast football.

“I’m here in Nigeria to see this tournament, and of course, to help the club if I can,” the Frenchman told Comppletesports.com in a most frank tone.

“For the first day, it was okay, but I expect a better performance from the players and teams in the coming days as…