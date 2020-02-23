Troost-Ekong In Action As Bologna’s Late Goal Deny Udinese Away Win 

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong featured for Udinese who conceded a late goal to draw 1-1 away to Bologna in the Serie A on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

The game was Troost-Ekong’s 22nd league appearance for Udinese in this campaign.

It was Udinese’s third straight league draw and they are winless in their last seven league games, four defeats and three draws.

Stefano Okaka opened scoring for Udinese in the 33rd minute before Rodrigo Palacio equalised for Bologna in the 90th minute.

Udinese are now 15th on 27 points, five points away from the relegation zone.

By James Agberebi

