Wilder Blames Fury Defeat On Injured Leg Before Fight

Deontay Wilder hinted he fought new World Boxing Council (WBC) champion Tyson Fury with an injured leg.

Wilder was battered and bullied in Las Vegas as he was dethroned of the WBC title.

Fury, 31, twice dropped Wilder before stopping the American on his feet in round seven.

And despite insisting he would make “no excuses” Wilder, 34, suggested he suffered problems in the lead up to the heavyweight rematch.

“I’m doing good. Things like this happen. The best man won on the night. My coach threw in the towel but I was ready to go out on my shield.

“I had a lot of things go on coming into this fight but it is what it is.

“My leg was already weak coming in due to other things. But I make no excuses tonight.

“I just wish my corner would have let me go out on my shield, I’m a warrior. But he [Fury] did what he did and there’s no excuses.”

Wilder – who was given just ONE round between the three judges…