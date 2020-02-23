Wilder Taken To Hospital After Brutal Fury defeat In Title

Deontay Wilder was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure after his defeat to new World Boxing Council champion Tyson Fury.

Wilder’s corner threw in the towel in the seventh round with the American being dominated by Fury.

He took plenty of punishment and was bleeding from his left ear and mouth before the fight was stopped.

After the fight, he criticised his corner for throwing in the towel and not letting him “go out on his shield” as he was interviewed after being checked over by medics.

But he missed his post-fight press conference as he was taken to a nearby hospital for further checks after being seen getting his ear stitched in his dressing room following the first defeat of his professional career.

His trainer, Jay Deas, took his place in the press conference and said: “He had a small cut inside the ear which may have…