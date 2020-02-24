76ers and Joel Embiid to host Hawks At Wells Fargo Center. The Hawks are coming off a 111-107 home win over the Dallas Mavericks. John Collins had 35 points (13-of-18 shooting), 5 offensive rebounds and 17 rebounds. Trae Young provided his team with 25 points (10-of-21 from the field), 10 assists and 6 rebounds.

The 76ers will want to move on from a 98-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in which Shake Milton contributed 17 points (5-of-9 shooting) and 5 threes made.

Will Furkan Korkmaz replicate his 17 point performance in the last game’s loss to the Bucks? In the head-to-head matchup between the teams this season, the 76ers won once out of 2 games. The Sixers seem to be on a roll, winning 4 out of the last 5 games they’ve played. Both teams will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting out the contest.

The…