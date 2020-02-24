Boxing Promoter Hearn promises Joshua vs Fury this year after Wilder win

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has promised to make a fight between Anthony Joshua and newly crowned World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion Tyson Fury happen this year, after the later’s impressive win against former champion Deontay Wilder on Saturday night.

Fury dented Wilder’s unbeaten record in the seventh round in Las Vegas and claim the WBC heavyweight crown.

It opens up the mouth-watering prospect of a clash with WBA, WBO and IBF champion Joshua to determine the undisputed king of the most lucrative division in boxing.

Joshua is set to defend his belts against IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham’s new stadium on June 20 but Fury will wait to see if Wilder will activate his immediate rematch clause within the next 30 days.

But immediately after the fight between Fury and Wilder Hearn took to Twitter to insist a bout with his man Joshua and the new champion will happen.

He…