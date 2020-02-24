Bucks Come to Town To Meet Bradley Beal and Wizards, At Capital One Arena. The Bucks are coming off a 119-98 home win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Giannis Antetokounmpo was solid with 31 points (12-of-17 from the field), 8 assists and 17 rebounds.

The Wizards will want to move on from a 117-126 loss to the Chicago Bulls, a game in which Bradley Beal contributed 53 points (15-of-27 FG), 4 assists and 5 rebounds. Jerome Robinson had an underwhelming performance with 2 points (1-of-5 shooting).

Will Bradley Beal replicate his 53 point performance in the last game’s loss to the Bulls? In the last head-to-head matchup between the teams, the Wizards lost on the road. The Wizards have won just 2 games of their last 5 contests. Out of the last 5 games the Bucks played, they came out victorious 4 times. Both are expected to be mostly healthy.

