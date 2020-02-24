CompleteSports.com Off To Spain For Special Laliga Coverage

Dear reader, your favourite online sports news hub, Completesports.com is heading to Spain for a live coverage of a big Laliga week that the whole world had anticipated.

Laliga-crazy fans worldwide are already drooling over this Sunday’s Real Madrid versus Barcelona – the 244th El-Clasico. Completesports.com will report it live from the Santiago Bernabeu.

As you read this, Mumini Alao – yes, the award-winning veteran sports journalist, has set out on the trip to Laliga nation. He will arrive in Valencia on Tuesday, February 25.

Complete Sports and Completesports.com have been La Liga Official Media Partners for three years now. Alao is on Laliga entourage to Valencia and Villarreal during the week, culminating in Madrid to cover the El-Clasico on Sunday.

