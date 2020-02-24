Dede: I Want To Help India Surprise The World

Former Super Falcons goalkeeper Precious Dede hopes to help India make a big impact at this year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

India will be hosting the biennial competition for the first time in November.

Dede, who was capped 99 times by Nigeria is coaching the India’s U-17 keepers ahead of the tournament.

“Lots of people asked me, ‘Why are you going to India? It’s not a football country.’ But I told them that I was coming here to prove a point because, with this U-17 World Cup, we are working towards a goal. And we want to surprise the world,”Dede told FIFA.com.

“It’s not all been easy, of course, because it’s a new environment for me and the culture and food are very different. But the Indian people are so warm and receptive, and the players – because they have the right attitude and willingness to learn – are developing very fast. Each one of them is a work in progress – but it’s clear the talent is there.”

The job has also presented…