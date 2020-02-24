Derby Win Against Fenerbahce ‘Very Important For Us”

Galatasaray winger Henry Onyekuru has described Sunday’s 3-1 win against Fenerbahce as a ”very important one for the team”, reports Completesports.com.

Fathi Terim’s men came from a goal down to beat their hosts at the Ulker Stadium, their first win at the ground since 1999.

Onyekuru scored Galatasaray’s third goal of the game in 90th minute.

The goal was Onyekuru’s first since his return on loan from Monaco in January.

Radamel Falcao and Ryan Donk scored the other goals for the Turkish Super Lig champions.



“We had a great win. I would like to thank our coach Fatih Terim. I thank my teammates, Donk and Falcao, who scored the other goals,”Onyekuru told reporters after the game.

“Our fans, who did not leave us alone, established that pressure with all their strengths in the last 10 minutes of the game. The last 10 minutes…