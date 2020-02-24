El Makkasa Won’t be Relegated Under My Guide

Emmanuel Amuneke, has told Completesports.com that his immediate priority is to save Egyptian club, Misr El Makkasa from relegation in the ongoing 2019/2020 Egyptian Premier League.

Makkasa are currently 16th in the 18-team Egyptian Premier League table with Al Ahly as runaway leaders with 45 points after winning all their 15 matches so far played with two games in hand, one of which is the Cairo derby versus Zamalek which will be decided on Monday, February 24.

Amuneke joined the Egyptian side in January 2020 as a replacement for Ahmed Hossam Hussein Abdelhami, who is popularly called Mido, following poor run in the domestic top flight.

With the 2019/2020 season on mid season break, Amuneke who penned a renewable one and a half year contract on arrival at the club, says that his immediate task is to steer the club to safety, insisting that the club will be rescued at the close of the…