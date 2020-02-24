Fury Keen On Wilder Rematch In Las Vegas

Tyson Fury has admitted that a third and final fight with Deontay Wilder is on the cards after beating the American to claim the WBC title in emphatic fashion.

The 31-year-old put on a boxing masterclass in Las Vegas to stop Wilder in his tracks, picking up the TKO victory in the seventh round after the Bronze Bomber’s corner threw the towel in.

In the aftermath of his impressive display, the Gypsy King claimed that a trilogy with Wilder can happen with the Raiders Stadium in Las Vegas already being touted as a possible venue.

Speaking to BT Sport in his dressing room after the win, Fury said: ‘People look at my fat belly and my bald head and they think I cannot fight.



Read Also:Clippers And Kawhi Leonard To Host Grizzlies At STAPLES Center

‘I had my mental problems and issues and I was out of the ring three years. But he was fighting the real Gypsy King this time.

‘I expect he will want a rematch and I will…