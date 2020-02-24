Galatasaray Boss Terim Hails Onyekuru’s Impact In Historic Win At Fenerbahce

Galatasaray manager Fathi Terim has heaped plaudits on Henry Onyekuru after the Nigerian winger played a key role in Sunday’s away win against Fenerbahce, Completesports.com reports.

Onyekuru’s 90th minute strike completed Galatasaray’s 3-1 comeback victory against their eternal rivals.

The goal was Onyekuru’s first since his return on loan from Monaco in January.

Radamel Falcao and Ryan Donk scored the other goals for Galatasaray who have not won a game against their rivals at the Ulker Stadium since 1999.

“We deserved three points, we got it by playing and playing well. We played every part of the game well. The game could go away for the first 20 minutes. We ensured that the ball remained with us. We have concluded very well so that it does not return. I think we have reached the highest percentage of positions in a derby. I congratulate my players, good luck,” Terim told reporters after the game….