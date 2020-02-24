NBA Star Okafor Commits to Play for Nigeria at 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

New Orleans Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor has said he will play for the Nigerian men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Completesports.com reports.

Okafor told ESPN’s Marc J. Spears Sunday night about his intentions to dorn the green and white of Nigeria.

The 22-year-old competed for the U.S. in the past where he won gold medals in the 2013 FIBA U19 World Championship, ’12 FIBA U17 World Championships and ’11 FIBA Americas U16 Championship, according to USA Basketball’s official website.

Okafor’s NBA career was derailed by injury after the Philadelphia 76ers selected him third overall out of Duke in 2015. He suffered a season-ending meniscus tear during his rookie year.

The Sixers traded him to the Brooklyn Nets in December 2017, but he only played 26 games for the Nets. Overall in the 2017-18 campaign, Okafor…