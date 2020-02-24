Onyekuru Delighted After Galatasaray’s Historic Win At Rivals Fenerbahce 

Henry Onyekuru has expressed his delight after scoring in Galatasaray’s historic win at Fenerbahce, their first at their rivals in 21 years, Completesports.com reports.

Onyekuru scored in the 90th minute to make it 3-1 and seal the win for Galatasaray.

Reacting to the win Onyekuru expressed happiness for playing his part and dedicated the win to Galatasaray fans.

“WE DID IT! We made history and won after 21 years at their home. I feel blessed to be able to be apart of this moment. This win is for YOU!” He wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

Both teams lost a player as Deniz Turuc and Younes Belhanda were sent off in the 84th minute.

The win took Galatasaray to 45 points same points with leaders Trabzonspor but second on goals difference.

By James Agberebi

