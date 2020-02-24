Oshonaike Hints At Coaching After Retirement From Table Tennis

Legendary Nigeria women’s table tennis star Funke Oshonaike has hinted that she may become a coach when she retires, Completesports.com reports.

Oshonaike has been a household name when it comes to table tennis in Nigeria.

She made her Olympic debut at the 1992 edition in Barcelona and has gone on to appear at six games.

The 44-year-old who is not featuring at the ITTF Africa Top16 but has been seen coaching compatriot Edem Offiong, revealed she is considering taking up coaching when she eventually call time on her career.

“I love to coach, I’m already doing so in Germany, it something I’d be considering after,” she was quoted on ITTF-Africa’s Twitter handle.



By James Agberebi

