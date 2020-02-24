Rodgers Gives Update On Iheanacho After Ederdon Collision

A “groggy” Kelechi Iheanacho was forced off by Ederson’s reckless challenge but Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said he needed to view the incident again to determine if it was a penalty.

Iheanacho was wiped out by the Manchester City goalkeeper five minutes before half-time in Leicester’s 1-0 defeat on Saturday, the Brazilian punching the striker in the chest and throat.

Leicester appealed for a penalty, but only a corner was given, and while Iheanacho continued after treatment, he was substituted at the break on the advice of the club medical staff.

Rodgers said it was a typical goalkeeper move to take the man and ball, with Ederson also clattering Harvey Barnes in the reverse fixture.

On both occasions, the collisions were deemed “inevitable” and so no spot-kicks were awarded.

“It was the reason he had to come off,” said Rodgers on Iheanacho.



