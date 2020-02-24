Saka Bags 10th Assist, Iwobi In Action As Arsenal Edge Everton

Bukayo Saka made an impressive entrance as he had an assist in Arsenal’s 3-2 comeback win against Everton in a thrilling Premier League game at the Emirates, Completesports.com reports.

Also in action for Everton former Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi who came off for Bernard in the 60th minute.

Saka who replaced the injured Sead Kolasinac on 19 minutes provided the assist for Arsenal’s equaliser, sending in a superb cross for Eddie Nketiah to slot home.

It was his 10th assist in all competitions this season, most of any current teenage Premier League player.

Everton got off to the perfect start in the 1st minute with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, taking advantage of a slack defending from the Arsenal backline from setpiece to acrobatically slam the ball home.

After Nketiah’s equaliser Arsenal went 2-1 up on 33 minutes through Pierre-Emerick…