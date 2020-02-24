Sports Minister Dare Calls for Probe into Remo Stars Player’s Death

Youths and Sports Minister, Mr Sunday Dare, has condemned in strong terms the alleged killing of defender of Remo Stars Football Club of Sagamu, Tiyamiyu Kazeem, by an operative of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), even as he wants a special investigation into the wanton killing.

The minister warned that the needless profiling and killings of Nigerian youth must be checked as its capable of depriving the country of the contribution of its vibrant youth.

“The death of the young player of Remo Stars, Tiyamiyu Kazeem, is unfortunate and unwarranted,” Sports Minister Dare lamented.

“While I sympathise with his family, Remo Stars and the entire football fraternity, his death must not be swept under the carpet. I therefore call on the police high command to probe this unfortunate incident and bring the culprit to book. We have a responsibility to ensure the safety of lives and the police must understand the…