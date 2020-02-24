UEFA Celebrates Oshoala After Scoring Hat-trick For Barcelona 

Europe’s football governing body UEFA has celebrated Asisat Oshoala after she netted a hat-trick in Barcelona Ladies 6-0 away win against Logrono, in the Spanish women’s league on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Oshoala scored Barcelona’s fourth, fifth and sixth goal to make it 20 goals in 19 league appearances this season.

She also provided the assist for Barcelona’s second goal scored by Alexia Putellas.

Reacting to Oshoala’s hat-trick, UEFA stated that she has now tied with her teammate Jenni Hermoso.

“Hat-trick for Asisat Oshoala in @FCBfemeni’s win at Logroño.

“Oshoala joins @Jennihermoso on 20 league goals this season,” UEFA wrote on their women’s Champions League verified Twitter handle.

Barcelona are yet to taste defeat in the league after 20 games, winning 18 and drawing two.



By James Agberebi

