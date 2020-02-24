What I Told Saka Before Scoring Against Everton 

Eddie Nketiah has revealed what he told Bukayo Saka immediately he replaced the injured Sead Kolasinac, in Arsenal’s 3-2 win against Everton at the Emirates in Sunday’s Premier League game, Completesports.com reports.

Saka who was on the substitute bench was forced to come in and replace Kolasinac just under 20 minutes into the first half.

Saka then delivered a perfect cross from the left which Nketiah finished off to cancel out Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s early goal for Everton.

And speaking on his goal created by Saka, Nketiah told arsenal.com: “It’s great. Like I said you’ve just got to keep getting in there and I was confident that after Baka put in a great ball I’d be able to get on the end of it and thankfully it went in.



“Bukayo’s in great form. I think he’s got a wonderful delivery and we’re quite close off the pitch. I told him when he gets in there make sure he…