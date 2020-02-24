Yobo Commends Sports Minister Dare For the Initiative

The newly appointed Assistant coach of the Super Eagles, Joseph Yobo has commended the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare for developing a plan for the discovery of new talents through Unity Cup competition.

Speaking in Ibadan over the weekend, at the finals of the maiden edition of Oyo Unity Cup, Yobo affirmed: “It’s a good, innovative concept by the Honourable Minister. It is refreshing that he has put something together within a short time of been in office. I watched the opening game in Ogbomosho and the final was very interesting. Football is the biggest unifying factor in Nigeria, and what the minister is doing is commendable.”

Yobo further said : “I want to commend and encourage the Minister. Since this is the maiden edition, hopefully in subsequent editions, we hope to see new visions and ideas implemented.”

Also Read – Ighalo: It Was ‘Special’ To…