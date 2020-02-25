AFN Petitions Police, Wants Gusau Probed

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has dragged its impeached president, Shehu Ibrahim Gusau to the Police for criminal investigation of the deal signed with sportswear manufacturer, PUMA in July 2019.

The petition, addressed to the Inspector General of Police and signed by its Secretary General, Prince Adisa Beyioku accused Gusau, president of AFN at the time of signing the deal with PUMA without the knowledge and approval of the board of the federation and especially that of the Secretary General in contravention of article 8.7.2 of the AFN constitution to wit articles 4.4.2,4.4.3 and 4.4.4 of the National Sports Federations Code of Governance 2017 recognised by the AFN constitution.

Gusau and Sunday Adeleye, the then Technical Director of the AFN signed the deal on behalf of the federation without the knowledge and signature of the Secretary General who is its Chief Administrative and Chief Accounting Officer…