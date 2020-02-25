Bulka Reveals Di Maria’s Hatred For Former Club Man United

Angel Di Maria’s teammate at Paris Saint-Germain Marcin Bulka has revealed that the Argentinian hated Manchester United so much he turns over the channel when they appear on TV.

Bulka, in a chat with Polish YouTube channel Foot Truck, revealed the extent of Di Maria’s frustration towards his ill-fated spell at Old Trafford, where he is considered one of the club’s worst ever signings.

Di Maria lasted just one season after a £59.7million move from Real Madrid, before departing for PSG in 2015, where he has impressed with 81 goals in 215 games.

But according to the young Polish goalkeeper, Di Maria still holds bad memories from his time in Manchester.

“Di Maria hates Manchester United,” Bulka explained.

“He has no good memory of the time he spent there.

“In fact, when something related to Manchester United appears on television, the channel quickly changes.”

