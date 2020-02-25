Bulls and Coby White to host Thunder At United Center. The Thunder are coming off a 131-103 home win over the San-Antonio Spurs. Luguentz Dort had a great performance with 15 points (6-of-6 FG) cold-shooting slump in the season averaging only 2 points. Nerlens Noel managed 5 blocks.

The Bulls are coming off a 126-117 home win over the Washington Wizards. Coby White contributed 33 points (11-of-18 shooting), 6 rebounds and 5 threes made.

Will Zach LaVine replicate his 32-point performance in the last game’s win over the Wizards? In their previous matchup as the visiting team, the Bulls won. In their last five games, the Bulls grabbed only one win. Both are expected to be mostly healthy.

The Thunder are averaging 19.86 free throws made, while the Bulls are averaging only 15.965. Limiting this gap in free throw shooting will be key for the Bulls to…