Blazers and CJ McCollum to host Celtics At Moda Center. The Blazers are coming off a 107-104 home win over the Detroit Pistons. Carmelo Anthony ended last game with 32 points (11-of-16 shooting) and 5 threes made. CJ McCollum was solid with 41 points (15-of-30 from the field), 12 assists and 9 rebounds.

The Celtics will want to move on from an 112-114 loss to the Los-Angeles Lakers in which Jayson Tatum was solid with 41 points (12-of-20 FG), 5 rebounds and 2 blocks. Carmelo Anthony delivered the goods last game sinking 32 points and driving his team to a win against the Pistons. Can he do it again?

This will be the first time these teams meet this season. The Blazers have won just 2 games of their last 5 contests. Both teams will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting out the contest.

The Celtics are averaging 8.304 steals, while…