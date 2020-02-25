Dennis To Miss Man United Clash Due To Injury

Emmanuel Dennis has been ruled out of Club Brugge’s Europa League Round of 32 second leg clash against Manchester United at the Old Trafford as a result of injury, Completesports.com reports.

Dennis, who scored the Belgian outfit goal in the 1-1 draw last week picked up an injury in the club’s 1-0 win against Sporting Charleroi last Sunday.

The Nigerian forward has now been omitted from the club’s 22-man squad for the game following his failure to recover from the injury.



“Philippe Clement just announced his selection for the Europa League back match against Manchester United. Captain Ruud Vormer and attacker Emmanuel Dennis do not travel to Manchester. Both have not recovered sufficiently from a contact in the match against Charleroi,” reads a statement on the club’s website.

The 23-year-old has scored three goals in 11 European games for Club Brugge this…