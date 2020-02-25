Pacers and T.J. Warren to host Hornets At Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Hornets will want to move on from an 86-115 loss at home to the Brooklyn Nets, a game in which Jalen McDaniels had a great performance with 9 rebounds, even though he has been struggling this season averaging no rebounds. Cody Zeller contributed 14 points (7-of-12 from the field) and 9 rebounds.

The Pacers will want to move on from an 81-127 loss to the Toronto Raptors in which Domantas Sabonis managed 14 points (6-of-16 FG), 5 assists and 11 rebounds.

Will Justin Holiday replicate his impressive performance from the last game? This season, the Pacers claimed 2 wins in the 3 times they met head-to-head. The Pacers have outscored 2 times out of the previous 2 matchups between the teams. Only 2 of the last five games played by the Pacers were wins. Both teams are expected to be at full strength today with no notable injuries.

