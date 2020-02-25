It Was ‘Special’ To Hear Watford Fans Sing My Name Again

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo described the moment Watford fans sang his name at the end of Sunday’s match at Old Trafford as “special”.

The Nigerian scored 40 goals in 100 appearances for the Hornets before departing for Changchun Yatai in China and was given a warm reception by the travelling fans.

After signing for United on the last day of the January transfer window, he made his home debut against his former club and almost scored late on following a defensive mistake.



Speaking after the match, he spoke about his affection for Watford and said he hopes they can avoid relegation this season.

“It’s always special to hear the Watford fans sing your name because they know what I’ve done for them in the past when I was there,” he said.

“They are always in my heart and I love them for that.

“My wish is for them to keep fighting to remain…