ITTF-Africa Cup: Quadri Beat Rival Assar; Pick Final Ticket 

Aruna Quadri defeated defending champion, Egypt’s Omar Assar 4-3 in the semi-final of the ITTF Africa Top 16 Cup after on Tuesday in Tunisia, Completesports.com reports.

The tie between the two best players in Africa had all the elements of world class match and the fans at the Rades Multi-Purpose Hall were not disappointed with the display by the two Africans.

Assar drew the first blood with a 2-0 (11-6, 11-5) lead over the Quadri but the tide changed when the Nigerian worked his way back into the game with two successive wins of 11-4, 14-12 to put the tie at 2-2.

For the spectators, there was no dull moment in the encounter and again, Assar took charge of the game with another 11-7 win to put the match at 3-2 and in his usual element Quadri fought back again to level with 11-5 win to put the tie at 3-3.

The deciding game was as if the…