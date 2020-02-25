Jazz and Jordan Clarkson to host Suns At Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Suns are coming off a 112-104 home win over the Chicago Bulls. Deandre Ayton ended last game with 28 points (12-of-20 from the field), 10 offensive rebounds and 19 rebounds.

The Jazz will want to move on from a 110-120 loss at home to the Houston Rockets, a game in which Rudy Gobert contributed 12 points (3-of-7 from the field), 6 rebounds and 2 blocks. Jordan Clarkson had 22 points (10-of-16 from the field) and 7 rebounds.

Will Donovan Mitchell replicate his 31 point performance in the last game’s loss to the Rockets? In the last head-to-head matchup between the teams, the Jazz won on the road. Only 2 of the last five games played by the Suns were wins. Both teams will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting out the contest.

The Suns are…